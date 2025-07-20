My Chemical Romance Performs Live Cover of “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” By The Smashing Pumpkins

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 20th, 2025 - 11:22 AM

My Chemical Romance recently surprised their fans by playing a live version of The Smashing Pumpkins’ song “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.” This unexpected performance happened during a concert that thrilled the audience with its strong and nostalgic feel, combining elements from both famous bands. Known for their unique style and dramatic shows, My Chemical Romance added their own energetic twist to the song while keeping its original emotional intensity. The crowd was excited as they gave new life to the classic hit in their special way.

By choosing to cover a popular song, My Chemical Romance showed how they can connect with past musical influences and bring them into their powerful performances. Gerard Way’s unique voice added new feeling to the lyrics, while the band’s talented playing enriched the sound. This mix gave fans something fresh but recognizable that respected both bands’ legacies. The cover honored The Smashing Pumpkins and highlighted how 1990s alternative rock continues to influence today’s music, connecting different generations of rock fans.

The live performance got a lot of attention from the media, who were keen to report on it. For example, NME wrote about how important it was that My Chemical Romance chose such a famous song and mentioned how excited the crowd was. The coverage applauded the band for their effort in not only putting on a show but also blending different musical styles that connect strongly with fans.

My Chemical Romance’s performance of “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” was a memorable moment that connected different generations of rock music. It thrilled fans and showed off the band’s artistic range, proving they can respect past hits while making them their own. This performance reinforced their position in rock by turning well-loved songs into unique creations.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi