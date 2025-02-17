Paul McCartney Plays The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” & “The End” During SNL 50 Anniversary Show

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 2:20 PM

According to consequence.net, Paul McCartney closed out SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, by performing The Beatles‘ medley of “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End” from Abbey Road. After an introduction by Martin Short, Macca started the medley on the piano with “Golden Slumbers” before continuing into “Carry That Weight.” The musician then rose to his feet for the start of “The End,” where McCartney was handed a guitar and made his way to the front of the stage for the remainder of the song.

Throughout the performance, the camera showed the audience, which was filled with past and present Saturday Night Live cast members, amid dozens of other celebrities. They were all on their feet, singing and clapping along. The SNL gig came after McCartney rocked the intimate Bowery Ballroom in New York City for three surprise shows this past week, where he closed each of those concerts with the same three-song medley.

The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special opened with Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter duetting on Simon and Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound.” Other highlights from Sunday’s show include Black Jeopardy, with Eddie Murphy playing Tracey Morgan next to Tracey Morgan, the return of Domingo with his brothers Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny, Bill Murray ranking “Weekend Update” anchors and Adam Sandler singing a touching tribute to 50 years of Saturday Night.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson