Paul McCartney Joined by Barbra Streisand On A Cover Of His “My Valentine”

Music legends Paul McCartney and Barbra Streisand have joined forces on Streisand’s upcoming release, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2. The album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 is entirely full of collaborations with iconic artists such as McCartney who performed a cover of his 2012 original song, “My Valentine.” Unlike his original release of the track, McCartney stands in as a support for Streisand’s vocals on the cover. Streisand elevates the already beautiful love song by offering her soft angelic voice to McCartney’s lyrics.

The original track, “My Valentine” was released in 2012 in McCartney’s album, Kisses On The Bottom. Although the album included a few covers of known pop and jazz songs, it also had a few original songs written by McCartney such as “My Valentine.” When discussing his inspiration for the song, McCartney revealed that he actually wrote it in 2007 after his first holiday with his future wife, Nancy Shevell. While they were not together yet, McCartney instantly fell in love with her and wrote the song about their experience while on a very rainy vacation in Morocco.

Since the announcement of her latest album, Streisand has released two tracks from it including “My Valentine” featuring Paul McCartney and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” featuring Hozier. According to Stereogum, the album will also feature collaborations with Bob Dylan, Tim McGraw, Seal, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Additional artists featured are Sam Smith, Laufey, James Taylor, Sting and Josh Groban. The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 will release on all streaming platforms on June 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson