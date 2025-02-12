Paul McCartney Plays Surprise Intimate NYC Concert With Majority Beatles Songs Including “Now And Then,” Second Show Announced For Tonight

Home News Michelle Grisales February 12th, 2025 - 10:24 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Paul McCartney confirmed the speculation about another surprise, intimate performance in New York moments before the event was set to start on Wednesday, February 12th according to NME.

The solo artist and Beatles legend took the stage at the 575-capacity Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan on the evening of February 11, after announcing the secret show just prior on social media. Tickets for the event – titled ‘Paul McCartney Rocks the Bowery’ – were available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one ticket per person. No phones or audio/video recording were allowed. The exclusive event sold out almost immediately.

McCartney treated the fortunate fans who managed to grab a ticket to a 22-song setlist featuring his solo tracks, Beatles classics, and Wings material (full setlist below). Now, McCartney returned to the Bowery for a second intimate show with doors opening at 5pm and the concert starting at 6pm. Tickets were available only at the Bowery Ballroom’s box office on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one ticket per person.

One attendee of last night’s concert shared on Reddit that they “heard some people say there could be other shows this week,” with McCartney being in New York for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special. Fans also noticed that the official merchandise sold at yesterday’s gig read “New York, NY – February 2025,” instead of specifying a single date.

Posting a series of official photos from the previous night’s show on social media, McCartney wrote: “BOWERY! You ROCKED!” Last year, McCartney wrapped up his ‘Got Back’ 2024 tour, with his final performance at London’s O2 in December, where he was joined by former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood.

Paul McCartney played:

‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (The Beatles song)

‘Letting Go’ (Wings song)

‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ (The Beatles song)

‘Let Me Roll It’ (Wings song)

‘My Valentine’

‘Nineteen Hundred And Eighty-Five’ (Wings song)

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’

‘I’ve Just Seen A Face’ (The Beatles song)

‘From Me To You’ (The Beatles song)

‘Mrs. Vandebilt’ (Wings song)

‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles song)

‘Come On To Me’

‘Jet’ (Wings song)

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ (The Beatles song)

‘Get Back’ (The Beatles song)

‘Now And Then’ (The Beatles song)

‘Lady Madonna’ (The Beatles song)

‘Let It Be’ (The Beatles song)

‘Hey Jude’ (The Beatles song)

Encore:

‘Golden Slumbers’ (The Beatles song)

‘Carry That Weight’ (The Beatles song)

‘The End’ (The Beatles song)