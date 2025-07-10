Paul McCartney Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2025 - 12:45 PM

Following his historic three-night stand at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year, Paul McCartney and his acclaimed Got Back Tour will make their wildly anticipated return to North America this fall. The tour’s run of 19 newly announced dates marks the artist’s first extensive series of shows across the U.S. and Canada since 2022. For tickets and more information, click here.

Got Back kicks off on September 29, with McCartney ’s Greater Palm Springs area live debut at Acrisure Arena and runs through to a November 24-25, finale at the United Center in Chicago. The tour will feature the singer’s long-awaited return to Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton, plus a few cities that will be hosting their first-ever McCartney concerts: Albuquerque and the aforementioned Greater Palm Springs area.

Irrefutably one of the most successful and influential singer, songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney’s concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music. With songs like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and so many more, the McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more.

McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022 with 16 sold out shows across the U.S. that led up to his history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023, the artist performed 18 shows as Got Back rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil. In 2024, The songwriter amazed capacity crowds at more than 20 dates spanning from South America and Mexico to the UK and Europe.

Got Back Tour Dates

9/29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

10/4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

10/ 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

10/11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field

10/14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

10/22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10/29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

9/2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

9/3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

9/6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

9/8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

9/11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

9/14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

9/17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

9/18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

9/21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

9/24 – Chicago, IL — United Center

9/25 – Chicago, IL — United Center

Photo Credit: Marv Watson