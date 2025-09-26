Sophie Powers Shares Playful New Single “Muddy”

Home News Steven Taylor September 26th, 2025 - 6:25 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Pop singer-songwriter Sophie Powers has dropped a new single, “Muddy.” Described as “fusing glamour, grime, and electronic grit,” the song appears to showcase a newer direction for the artist. A video was also made for the track, which can be found on her YouTube channel.

The track features Powers in a white room in a unique tattered white outfit. She sings and dances in the room, with some visual effects accompanying her. Occasionally, there are glimpses of a black room with her wearing a dark grey outfit to match. Many unique and glitchy digital effects accompany her dancing and the song itself. The song features dark electronic instrumentals as Powers sings in a slightly whispered tone, that creates a moody vibe. “It took me 5 years to write this song,” Powers said. “‘muddy’ is my most provocative song lyrically and visually that I’ve ever put out. I started releasing music in 2021, and only now, in 2025, am I comfortable getting ugly, disgusting even, for the sake of my art.”

“The lyrics, ‘I want your oxygen all over my body, sweat could drop, I wanna get muddy, glamorous, but we could get ugly,’ are me admitting that I’m 21 now,” Powers continued, “which means getting older and hotter. The funny thing is, I’m still not selling sex. I’m selling an attitude with my words. I felt it was time that my music should reflect the person I’m becoming, not just the person I am or was. Credit to Bonnie McKee for encouraging me to embrace my womanhood and sexuality, and Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Haley Williams, Nine Inch Nails, Nirvana, and The Prodigy for reminding me there are no rules.”

The singer also announced that she is currently working on a third EP. No release date or name was given, however it was announced another single will be released on October 22nd.