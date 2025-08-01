Sophie Powers Teams Up With Illit For New Version Of “Jellyous”

Home News Steven Taylor August 1st, 2025 - 7:17 PM

Up-and-coming pop singer Sophie Powers has teamed up with K-Pop group Illit to release a new version of the group’s hit song “Jellyous.” The new version features additional verses from Powers added to the original track. The new version of the single can be found across various platforms, including ILLIT’s YouTube channel.

Powers’ version of the track isn’t too different from the original, featuring the same instrumentals and some of the original verses from ILLIT retained; only about a minute into the track does Powers come in with her own verse. A unique point of contrast from the original is how Powers’ first line begins with the words “Talking stages are not for me,” compared to the original which at the same point instead had the line “Kindness, sweetness, is this for me?” Powers later adds some lines towards the end of the song, creating a nice contrast as the lyrics bounce back and fourth between the lines from ILLIT and those of Powers.

The cross-cultural collaboration might seem a bit out of nowhere, but it stems from a mutual respect between the two parties that was founded upon Powers sharing a dance challenge to one of the group’s songs. ILLIT returned the favor with one of Powers’ own songs, and Powers also provided a song cover for a web series with ILLIT. “I’m so excited to share my collaboration with ILLIT,” Powers said. “I watched the show they came from on Netflix and have loved seeing their journey from the very beginning. The girls are so talented and inspiring, and it’s crazy to think I’m the same age as Yunah, Minju, and Moka. This song is so special to me, and I hope it reminds people to chase their dreams the way ILLIT has. I can’t wait to see what the GLIT’s and Powerpuffs think.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock