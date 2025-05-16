Sophie Powers Teams Up With RJ Pasin For Collaborative New Single “XO”

Home News Steven Taylor May 16th, 2025 - 3:43 PM

Artist RJ Pasin and pop artist Sophie Powers have released a collaborative single titled “XO.” A video for the track can be found on Pasin’s YouTube Channel.

Described as “a chaotic, cinematic soundscape where hyperpop’s frenetic energy collides with the raw power of metalcore,” the collaboration features the guitar work of Pasin and Powers’ vocals in an unorthodox collaboration. Powers herself says “’XO’ is pure femme fatale energy—like kissing destruction on the mouth.” The video stars the two, with Pasin playing the guitar in several shots while Powers is seen driving a motorcycle, and later in a variety of different environments. Pasin’s guitar has an eye-catching design to it meant to resemble a gun, featuring details such as a scope and magazine. The video has strong colors, with stark blues, whites and yellows and features a variety of visual effects, particularly for Pasin’s playing

According to Powers, the collaboration allowed her to reach sounds she had been striving for. “Working with RJ Pasin unlocked this wild sonic tension I’ve been chasing for a while.” Powers said in a press release. “It’s the sound of me stepping into womanhood, claiming my power, and still recklessly chasing chaos like it’s love. As Hannah Montana said, sometimes you really do get the best of both worlds—and this song is proof. My voice wraps around RJ’s guitar in a way that feels both raw and hypnotic, but it’s that mysterious, unhinged energy that gives ‘XO’ it’s heartbeat.”

Powers is currently on tour, visiting the UK in May and later the US in June, July and November.