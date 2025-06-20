Sophie Powers Releases New Song “Head Empty No Thoughts”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 20th, 2025 - 11:21 PM

On June 20, 2025, singer Sophie Powers released a new single, “Head Empty No Thoughts.” The song starts off with a pretty fast paced beat which then leads to her vocals. Her new single is out on all streaming platforms. “Head Empty No Thoughts” dives into the raw and chaotic energy that her new era is turning into. Her old aesthetic, which was more of a bubblegum vibe, has turned into a brutally honest and unfiltered emotion. “There’s nothing more painful than a one-sided conversation,” said Powers. “This song is the equivalent of being stuck on the worst date of your life with an absolute airhead. It’s blunt, honest, and just a little too relatable. My digital footprint is definitely leaving a mark with this one.”

Her new single builds on her other most recent single, “move with me.” Her other single, “XO,” is a hypnotic collaboration with RJ Pasin that was released in April of this year. However, “Head Empty No Thoughts” brings to light the surface-level romance that occurs. In the lyrics, she mentions how people ask for her Snapchat, to which she asks if they are in middle school. She sings about one-sided conversations with her own wit. Unapologetically, she sings the message to never dim your intelligence for anyone and to leave airheads on read. “On a more serious note,” said Powers. “I (and so many others) have felt the pressure to dumb ourselves down in relationships or certain situations, and it always sucks. This song is a reminder to never hide your intelligence for the sake of someone else. If they can’t communicate on your level, they don’t deserve your time.”