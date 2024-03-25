Dillon Francis Teams Up With Sophie Powers & Space Rangers For New Single “Don’t Waste My Time”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 8:42 PM

American DJ and songwriter, Dillon Francis, has teamed up with alt-pop musician, Sophie Powers, and electronic DJ group, Space Rangers, for his new single “Don’t Waste My Time.” Francis has also released a video to go with it.

The song is typical of a DJ track, heavily focused on the drum and bass elements in the song. Powers’ vocals are talked throughout the track and accompanied by beat drops you would find at a rave. “Don’t Waste My Time” is upbeat and danceable. It is the perfect club song. The three-minute track is jampacked with heavy 808 hits and deep sub-basses.

The music video for “Don’t Waste My Time” follows the Space Rangers as they fulfill their duties as groundskeepers. Clad with leaf blowers, the pair can be seen driving around, smoking, and blowing leaves out of people’s yards. Space Rangers use their leaf blowers to transform random people on the street into fabulous beings in the fan-like waves of air that come from their blowers. As the video goes on, more groundkeepers join the pair and they all work together to transform passersby. This music video was directed by The Reggies.

“Don’t Waste My Time” follows the EP from Francis titled Pero Like where he collaborated with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead. Francis has also recently released an album; This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, the sequel to his 2015 release; This Mixtape Is Fire.

Watch the music video for “Don’t Waste My Time” below:

