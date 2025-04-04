Sophie Powers Explores Glitchy Electro-Pop Paradise On New Single “Move With Me”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 4th, 2025 - 9:00 AM

Rising star Sophie Powers has released a brand new single entitled “Move With Me” and it is a slice of glitchy electro-pop paradise. The track sees Powers sing atop pulsating synths, her saccharine vocals complemented quite well by the bounciness of the melody. The accompanying video is also available below.

Speaking on the lyrical inspiration behind the track, Powers offered, “It’s becoming harder and harder to find someone who seamlessly fits into our busy lives. As a music artist, fashion designer, and 20-year-old bisexual ‘girlboss,’ my hectic schedule has made dating feel impossible—but it’s not just me. My generation values independence over tradition. Finding a partner isn’t a necessity, but it’s still nice to meet someone who just gets you—who can keep up and move with you.”

Powers is an authentic voice in the modern day pop genre, purposefully unwilling to shy away from individuality in exchange for fitting an arbitrary mold. She is unapologetic in her music, in her self-expression and attitude both as a music artist and as a human being, expressing the inner outward with unmistakable passion and confidence.

She is featured on all three dates for the upcoming return of the iconic Vans Warped Tour which will be hitting three different U.S. cities including Washington D.C. on May 9, Long Beach, California on July 4 and Orlando, Florida on October 24. She will be performing along a plethora of big names such as Rise Against, Dropkick Murphys, Avril Lavigne, Scowl and more.

Photo credit: Hannah De Vries