Extra Innings Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley & More

Extra Innings Festival is coming back for its third year on February 27 and 28, 2026, bringing a full weekend of music and baseball to Tempe Beach Park and Arts Park in Arizona. The lineup is stacked with headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley and Hardy. They will be joined by Jessie Murph, Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Muscadine Bloodline, Bret Michaels, 49 Winchester, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and many more performing across three stages with no overlapping sets so fans can catch every moment.

The event is more than just music. Festival Goers will be able to participate in interactive baseball activities and meet Major League Baseball greats, including Darryl Strawberry, Jermaine Dye, Bret Boone, Jonny Gomes and Kerry Wood. Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster will also return, offering live interviews, surprise appearances and special performances from artists on the lineup.

Presale tickets opened up on Thursday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets were released to the public after presale.There are plenty of ways to experience the festival, from one day and two day passes to upgraded options. GA Plus, Center Field Bleachers, Left Field Reserved, VIP, Platinum and even private cabanas and bungalows are available. Each tier includes added amenities such as private bars, shaded seating, exclusive viewing areas, lounges and in the case of Platinum, boat rides on Tempe Town Lake.