Headlining Artists Announced For Still Playin’ Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones Concert, Featuring Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, And More

Hannah Boyle December 21st, 2022 - 12:57 AM

Country fans everywhere should be prepared to celebrate as artists scheduled to headline for Still Playin’ Possum: Music And Memories Of Geoge Jones Concert have been announced. Jamey Johnson, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bentley are set to play at the concert.

The late George Jones’ wife, Nancy Jones, announced a white night-only event that will celebrate the life of the musician. The country singer passed away back in April of 2013. The concert will honor the musician at the ten-year mark since his passing. The concert is scheduled for April 25, 2023, at Propst Arena At VBC in Huntsville, AL.

Other artists included in the lineup will be Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Micheal Ray, Sam Moore, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, and more. This exciting country experience should have fans jumping for joy, respectfully given the circumstances.

Tickets will be going on sale starting December 22nd at 10 am. Ticket prices will begin at $25. A special VIP upgrade for $200 is also being offered. This upgrade will include dinner with Jones and friends.