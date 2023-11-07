Extra Innings Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Chris Stapleton, Turnpike Troubadours, Dave Matthews Band & More

Home News Savanna Henderson November 7th, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The much-anticipated Extra Innings Festival is back, and it’s set to bring a grand slam of music to fans in 2024. With a star-studded lineup of artists, this festival promises to be a showstopper. While we eagerly await the official press release for all the details, we couldn’t resist giving you a sneak peek at the electrifying artists scheduled to perform.

The Grammy-winning country powerhouse Chris Stapleton is bringing his soulful voice and chart-topping hits to the Extra Innings Festival. With songs like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos,” his performance is sure to be a highlight of the event. For more on Chris Stapleton, check out our previous stories here.

Dave Matthews Band: The legendary Dave Matthews Band is another headlining act that promises a memorable performance. Known for their signature sound and hits like “Crash into Me” and “Ants Marching,” their appearance at the festival is eagerly anticipated.

Turnpike Troubadours, Noah Kahan, and Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen: These talented artists are among the exciting lineup, each bringing their unique sound and style to the stage.

Extra Innings Festival provides a mix of genres and styles that cater to a wide range of musical tastes. These artists are the hidden gems that will make the festival even more special. For those eager to secure their spot at Extra Innings Festival 2024, tickets will soon be available for purchase at ticket link. Be sure to act quickly, as this event is expected to sell out fast.

