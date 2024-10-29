Extra Innings Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers and Kings Of Leon

Home News Will Close October 29th, 2024 - 3:11 PM

This year’s Extra Inning’s lineup features a loaded list of artists with their recent announcement that Kacey Musgraves, The Kings of Leon, and The Lumineers will all be headlining the festival. This is a reflection the festival’s commitment to showcasing a broad spectrum of musical talent.

Kacey Musgraves, known for her authentic songwriting and genre-defying sound, expressed her excitement about the festival. “I can’t wait to share the stage with so many amazing artists and connect with fans in such a vibrant city,” she said in a statement.

The Lumineers, fresh off their latest album release, are eager to bring their energetic performances to the festival. The band has been rather active recently, with their recent release of a music video for their track ‘M Television’

Kings of Leon, who have a long history of festival performances, are expected to deliver their signature rock sound, captivating audiences once again.

In addition to the music, the Extra Innings Festival will feature local food vendors, art installations, and interactive experiences, making it a celebration of culture as much as it is of music. Festival organizers anticipate drawing thousands of attendees, making it one of the premier music events of the summer.

Tickets for the Extra Innings Festival will go on sale starting November 15, 2024, with options for single-day passes and weekend packages available. To buy tickets click here. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as the event is expected to sell out quickly.

With a lineup that promises to deliver memorable performances, the 2025 Extra Innings Festival is set to be a highlight of the music calendar, drawing fans from across the country to experience the magic of live music in the heart of Nashville.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shulz