Stagecoach Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton & More

September 12th, 2022

Stagecoach music festival has announced its 15th anniversary lineup featuring Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown as headliners. The event is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Besides the headlining performances from Brown, Stapleton and Bryan, Stagecoach will also include sets from 49 Winchester, Abbey Cone, American Aquarium, Avery Anna, Bailey Zimmerman, Bella White, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Bryan Adams, Cooper Alan, Corey Kent, Diplo, Drake Milligan, Elle King, Flamin’ Groovies, Gabby Barrett, Ian Munsick, Jackson Dean, Jaime Wyatt, Jon Pardi, Kaitlin Butts, Kameron Marlowe, Keb’ Mo’, Lainey Wilson, Lily Rose, Logan Ledger, Luke, Grimes, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Melissa Etheridge, Morgan Wade, Nate Smith, Nelly, Nick Shoulders, Nikki Lane, Niko Moon, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Restless, Road, Riley Green, Ryan Bingham, Sammy Kershaw, Seaforth, Sierra Ferrell, The Last Bandoleros, Tiera Kennedy, Tré Burt, Trixie Mattel, Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Braden, Tyler Childers, Valerie June, Warren Zeiders and ZZ Top.

Stagecoach also has more to offer including celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s smokehouse featuring various barbeque vendors. Nikki Lane will also be bringing her Stage Stop Marketplace to the festival showcasing rising stars in the alternative country genre. Diplo has also contributed to the Honky Tonk Dance Hall’s DJ sets, curating the playlists.

Festival passes will be on sale starting Friday, September 16 at 10am PST here. An advance three day general admission pass costs $389 while adding the shuttle option costs $449. Lodging, camping, saloon service and the coveted neon cowboy hat will be made available at an extra cost.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz