Luke Bryan Announces Summer 2025 Country Song Came On Tour Dates:

Popular country music star Luke Bryan has officially announced the dates for his highly anticipated tour “Country Song Came On”. For all those country fans looking to spice up their summer, this tour is the perfect place to start. The tour, named after his hit song, begins on May 29, 2025, hitting major U.S. cities like Los Angeles, NYC, Nashville, Chicago, and many more. Pre-sales tickets end this weekend, so far all those fans wanting to secure their ticket, what are you waiting for?

Click here to buy tickets.

Fans can expect fun-filled nights, with Luke performing tracks from his new album and those old-time favorites everyone loves from “Kick the Dust Up” to “Country Girl”. Known for his energetic stage presence and incredible stage presence, Luke Bryan will have country fans singing like there is no tomorrow. Appearing to be one of his biggest tours yet, Bryan will be performing in many arenas and featuring many special guests including, George Birge, Randall King, Mae Estes, and many more. Whether you’re a long-time Luke Bryan fan or just love a good country song, this tour promises you a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Plus it’s Luke Bryan who wouldn’t want to see him.

Tickets for “Country Song Came On” will officially go on sale in February 2025. Fans can follow Luke Bryan on Instagram or go to his official website for any updates or exciting news. While you’re on the website make sure to swag yourself out with some merch. Mark your calendar and take out your credit cards because you definitely won’t want to miss this. The summer of 2025 will be one to remember with a Luke Bryan concert!

Tour Dates:

May 29 − Bethel, N.Y. − Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

May 30 − Holmdel, N.J. − PNC Bank Arts Center

May 31 − Wantagh, N.Y. − Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 5 − Syracuse, N.Y. − Empower Federal Credit Union Amp. At Lakeview

June 6 − Camden, N.J. − Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7 − Raleigh, N.C. − Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 12 − Savannah, Ga. − Enmarket Arena

June 13 − Orlando, Fla. − Kia Center

June 19 − Rogers, Ark. − Walmart AMP

June 20 − Dallas − Dos Equis Pavilion

June 21 − Lafayette, La. − CAJUNDOME

June 26 − Grand Junction, Colo. − Country Jam

June 27 − North Platte, Neb. − NebraksaLand Days

July 10 − Toronto − Budweiser Stage

July 11 − Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio − Blossom Music Center

July 12 − Hershey, Pa. − Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 − Greenville, S.C. − Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 18 − Charleston, S.C. − Credit One Stadium

July 19 − Birmingham, Ala. − Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 31 − St. Louis, Mo. − Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 1 − Cincinnati − Riverbend Music Center

Aug 2 − Burgettstown, Pa. − The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 7 − Columbia, Md. − Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 8 − Mansfield, Mass. − Xfinity Center

Aug 9 − Hartford, Conn. − Xfinity Theatre

Aug 14 − Charleston, W.Va. − Charleston Coliseum

Aug 16 − Virginia Beach, Va. − Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach

Aug 24 − Bangor, Maine − Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug 28 − Noblesville, Ind.

Aug 30 − Buffalo, N.Y. − Darien Lake Amphitheater

Credit: BostonLynnSchulz