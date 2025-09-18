Sarah McLachlan Announces Fall 2025 ‘Better Broken’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2025 - 1:13 PM

Today, Sarah McLachlan has announced her Better Broken Tour, which is produced by Live Nation. McLachlan’s highly anticipated album of the same name is due out tomorrow, September 19, through Concord Records. The fall tour will see McLachlan perform nine shows in major cities across the U.S., including Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 23, with various presales. This includes an artist presale starting at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday, September, 26 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Mainly recorded at the legendary Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, Better Broken instills a potent new energy into the artist’s lush and moody form of pop-rock, with contributions from esteemed musicians like Wendy Melvoin (a former guitarist for Prince and the Revolution), drummer Matt Chamberlain (Bob Dylan, David Bowie), multi-instrumentalist Benny Bock (Lucy Dacus, beabadoobee) and pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz (Kacey Musgraves, Florence + the Machine). In a monumental leap for McLachlan, Better Broken finds her widening her creative circle and working with producers Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, boygenius) and Will Maclellan (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers).

Better Broken Tour Dates

11/16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

11/19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

11/20 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/22 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

11/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

11/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre