Immersion Featuring Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Announce New Album Nanocluster Vol. 3 For February 2025 Release, Share New Single “State Of Motion”

Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 2:36 PM

Immersion, the electronic duo comprising the “life and art” couple Colin Newman from Wire and Malka Spigel from Minimal Compact, have released their new single “State Of Motion,” which is a collaboration with ambient country trio SUSS. The song is a stunning mix of driving krautrock rhythms and Americana atmospheres taken from the two bands’ forthcoming collaborative album Nanocluster Vol. 3, which is out now on all digital platforms.

According to Newman and Spigel, “The title reflects the piece as it matches Immersion’s hypnotic propulsion to SUSS’ open-skies atmospherics and the video renders a visual interpretation of the stop/start nature of the music and life itself.” “One of the challenges of a collaboration is being led into places you never could have imagined,” adds SUSS’ Pat Irwin.

As for the album, it is a mid-Atlantic melting pot of ideas that have created a brand new third way. The album sees a collaboration between the European post-punk electronic discipline of Immersion meeting the American ambient country band SUSS and their Americana cinematic soundscapes to create a perfect Nanocluster.