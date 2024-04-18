Immersion Featuring Colin Newman & Malka Spigel Announces New Album Nanocluster Vol. 2 For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Other Ways”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Immersion has announced their album, Nanocluster Vol 2., will be out on June 14 and it will be available as a double 10 inch, CD and on all digital platforms. Nanocluster Vol. 2 features collaborations with Immersion also known as Colin Newman and Malka Spigel, Thor Harris, Cubzoa (Jack Wolter from the band Penelope Isles) and Matt Schulz from Holy Fuck

Following the album announcement, Immersion has released “Other Ways” featuring Cubzoa. The song debuted today at Q and is available now on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares. As a whole, “Other Ways” is fabulous because of how the instrumentation sizzles the air with catchy soft rock and pop vibes while the vocal performance serenades the ears with great harmony.

Nanocluster Vol 2. Track List

1. I’m Barely Here

2. In The Universe

3. Other Ways

4. Not About Me

5. Neptune

6. As Long As

7. Just Close Your Eyes

8. Rotations

9. The House Of Thor

10. In Snow

11. At The Wizard’s House