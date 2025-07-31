Thundercat Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

According to Brooklyn Vegan, legendary bassist and Grammy winning R&B artist, Thundercat has announced North American tour dates for the first time in over two years. These shows seem to orbit around his scheduled appearance at III Points Festival in Miami and will see him trekking Across South America in August, followed by appearances in a number of major American cities on the east coast and midwest.
Notably, Thundercat has not put out new music since the release of 2020’s It Is What It Is and some pundits have wondered if this signals that the artist is preparing new music and potentially even an album cycle.
Thundercat – 2025 Fall Tour
August 16th – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo
August 17th – Buenos Aires, Argentina – C Art Media
August 20th – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Audio
August 21st – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Circo Voador
August 23rd – Porto Alegre, Brazil – Opinião
August 24th – Curitiba, Brazil – Ópera de Arame
October 15th – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
October 17th – Miami, FL – III Points Festival
October 25th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
October 28th – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
October 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
October 30th – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
November 1st – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
November 7th – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 11th – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Fans can buy tickets for these shows starting August 1st at 10am at www.theamazingthundercat.com