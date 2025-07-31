Thundercat Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Trent Tournour July 31st, 2025 - 8:30 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Brooklyn Vegan, legendary bassist and Grammy winning R&B artist, Thundercat has announced North American tour dates for the first time in over two years. These shows seem to orbit around his scheduled appearance at III Points Festival in Miami and will see him trekking Across South America in August, followed by appearances in a number of major American cities on the east coast and midwest.

Notably, Thundercat has not put out new music since the release of 2020’s It Is What It Is and some pundits have wondered if this signals that the artist is preparing new music and potentially even an album cycle.

Thundercat – 2025 Fall Tour

August 16th – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo

August 17th – Buenos Aires, Argentina – C Art Media

August 20th – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Audio

August 21st – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Circo Voador

August 23rd – Porto Alegre, Brazil – Opinião

August 24th – Curitiba, Brazil – Ópera de Arame

October 15th – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

October 17th – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

October 25th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 28th – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

October 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

October 30th – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

November 1st – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

November 7th – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 11th – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fans can buy tickets for these shows starting August 1st at 10am at www.theamazingthundercat.com