Capitol Groove Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Khruangbin, Bleachers, Thundercats & More

According to brooklynvegan.com, Hartford, CT festival The Capitol Groove will return for the second annual edition on June 28 – 29 in Bushnell Park. Khruangbin, Bleachers and Thundercat will be headlining the event. Discounted early bird tickets are on sale now.

Also performing at the event will be Cake, Thee Sacred Souls, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Steel Pulse, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Fantastic Negrito, Ghost Funk Orchestra, Improvement Movement, Ripe, The Greeting Committee, Spectre Jones and other musical acts.

According to liveforlivemusic.com, The Capitol Groove is presented by Infinity Hall operator GoodWorks Entertainment. The festival in the Connecticut state capital will present 14 acts on a single stage throughout the weekend by ensuring that attendees can catch all of the music on the lineup.

In addition to a top-shelf musical lineup, The Capitol Groove will present the highest quality local craft vendors and food trucks. Beyond the festival’s intention to highlight a diverse array of artists, The Capitol Groove will shine a light on Hartford’s vibrant art community through the lens of the lush Bushnell Park in the shadows of the state capitol building.

