Capitol Hill Block Party Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring 100 Gecs, Thundercat, Porter Robinson & More

Today, Daydream State has announced the lineup of performers for its 27th annual Capitol Hill Block Party music and arts festival. Scheduled for July 19-20 in the heart of Capitol Hill in the Pike/Pine corridor, this year’s acts will include Grammy-winning singer and producer Thundercat and complextro-phenomenon Porter Robinson, DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson .Paak,) 100 Gecs, The Dare, Yaeji and other musical acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

On another note, the festival will host over 45 musical performances across over seven different stages this year, including three outdoor stages, as well as indoor venues Barboza, Cha Cha, Wild Rose, Havana and the iconic Neumos venue.

Building on its longstanding efforts to uphold the dynamic pulse of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Daydream State will also continue curating collaborative promotions and sponsored programming like the Capitol Hill Art Walk, On The Block Second Saturdays and Battle on the Block skate competition that cultivate support for the local businesses that make this community unique.

“Each year our team works tirelessly to put on a community-centric event that helps foster the Pacific Northwest’s energized and resilient entertainment economy,” said Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State. “As we take steps to evolve this important music and arts platform, our goal is to continue offering the best possible festival experience for our guests, fans, neighborhood venues and businesses.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin