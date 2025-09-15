Ted Leo Joins Texas Is The Reason For Cover Of Sugar’s “Changes”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 2:41 PM

According to Stereogum.com, New York post-hardcore band Texas Is The Reason started back in 1994 and ended in 1997. In their brief run, the band helped set the stage for emo to become the kind of word that everyone knows. Texas Is The Reason have gotten together for reunions a few times over the years and they are just now heading out on their first tour in a very long time.

It will include stops at the festivals Best Friends Forever and Furnace Fest, as well as a bunch of headlining dates with opener Ted Leo, whose old band Chisel must have shared some bills with the band back in the day. And over this past weekend, Texas Is The Reason performed their first shows since 2016.

On Saturday and Sunday, Texas Is The Reason played two shows at Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey. In the middle of both sets, Leo came out to join them and with his assistance, the group covered “Changes,” which is the great 1992 song from Bob Mould’s post-Hűsker Dű band Sugar.