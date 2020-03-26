Texas Is The Reason Guitarist Norman Brannon Announces “The Isolation Interviews” with Geoff Rickly, Tim Kinsella, Chris Conley, Dennis Lyxzén and More

Home News Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 11:42 PM

Norman Brannon, who served as the guitarist for Texas Is The Reason until their dissolution in 2013, is holding a new interview series with a number of high profile musical guests including Geoff Rickly of Thursday, Jeremy Bolm of Touché Amoré, Tim Kinsella of Good F*ck, Joan of Arc, Cap’n Jazz, Richie Birkenhead of Into Another and Underdog, Chris Conley of Saves the Day, Chaka Malik of Ghost Decibels and Dennis Lyxzén of Refused.

This series is called “Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews,” and will run from today, March 26th until April 3rd on Instagram Live via the Anti-Matter Instagram page. Rickly served the first new guest for the series, which aired at 3 p.m. ET.

“Thursday wasn’t a band when Anti-Matter had its initial iteration between 1993 and 1996, but they were exactly the kind of band that was made for what I was trying to do. They were loud, fast, and curious,” Brannon stated on Instagram. “Smart without being pedantic. A balancing act of raw interiority and physicality. Most importantly, they gave a damn.”

Texas Is The Reason was an influential 1990s emo band formed in 1994 in New York City. Their first and only studio album Do You Know Who You Are? was released back in 1996, a year before the band took its first break. Their most recent reunion was in 2016, in celebration of that studio album.

Thursday teamed up with Walter Schreifels to cover the Buzzcocks’ classic “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve),” last year.

Refused’s latest studio album War Music was released last November. Lyxzén is also a part of a new supergroup called Fake Names, which also hosts Brian Baker of Minor Threat and Bad Religion. The group’s self-titled debut album will be released on May 8th via Epitaph Records, and is supported by their latest single “Brick.”

