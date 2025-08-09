Slow Joy Announces Fall 2025 U.S Tour Dates With Texas Is The Reason & Inoha

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2025 - 6:20 PM

Dallas-based band Slow Joy has announced that they will be hitting the road this fall in support of their debut studio album A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming which was released back in May. The record follows their critically acclaimed EP Mi Amigo Slow Joy which earned them the title of our Best New Artist of 2024.

The fall tour will see them share the stage with the recently reunited post-hardcore band Texas Is The Reason and indie upstarts Inoha. The first leg will kick off with a show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Preserving Underground on September 16. The trek will come to an end on October 9 at Observatory in San Diego, California.

The next leg will open with a concert at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, Arizona on October 22. Slow Joy’s last scheduled show of the year will be taking place in Birmingham, Alabama on November 15 at the Saturn. Full tour itinerary can be found below with tickets available for purchase here.

Slow Joy Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

9/16 – Preserving Underground – Pittsburgh, PA*

9/17 – Rec Room – Buffalo, NY*

9/19 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI*

9/22 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH*

10/5 – Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA*

10/7 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA*

10/8 – Observatory SA – Santa Ana, CA*

10/9 – Observatory SD – San Diego, CA*

10/22 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ^

10/23 – Voodoo Room @ HOB – San Diego, CA^

10/24 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA^

10/25 – Crybaby – San Francisco, CA^

10/27 – Mission Theater – Portland, OR^

10/28 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA^

10/30 – The Beehive – Salt Lake City, UT^

11/1 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO^

11/3 – Blueberry Hill – St. Louis, MO^

11/4 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL^

11/5 – Mahalls – Cleveland, OH^

11/7 – LPR – New York, NY^

11/8 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA^

11/9 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA^

11/10 – The Atlantis – Washington, DC^

11/11 – Local 506 – Chapel Hill, NC^

11/12 – Purgatory – Atlanta, GA^

11/13 – The Social – Orlando, FL^

11/14 – Handlebar – Pensacola, FL^

11/15 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL^

* with Texas Is The Reason

^ with Inoha

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi