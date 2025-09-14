Greensky Bluegrass Releases New Version of “Windshield” with Holly Bowling

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 14th, 2025 - 6:18 PM

Greensky Bluegrass has released a new and exciting version of their popular song “Windshield,” featuring famous pianist Holly Bowling. This updated track celebrates the band’s 25 years in music. Known for their heartfelt bluegrass style, Greensky Bluegrass often explores new directions within the genre, and working with Bowling brings extra depth and feeling to “Windshield.”

During the tough times of the Covid pandemic, Paul and Holly’s musical partnership grew stronger. Despite global challenges, they spontaneously performed together as a duo, which brought fresh energy to their work on “Windshield.” This performance reignited their creative connection and gave new life to the song. The unplanned nature of it let them explore music with renewed enthusiasm, deeply connecting with each other and their audience.

Through this experience, they used music to reconnect and express what they were going through during those difficult times.”Windshield” gives fans a preview of the band’s new album, XXV, which comes out on October 31—the same date the band was formed. This special anniversary album will feature reimagined songs and include collaborations with famous artists like Billy Strings and Sam Bush.

As Bowling brings her special style to “Windshield,” listeners get a mix of classic and modern bluegrass with emotional piano tunes. The band is known for their exciting live shows, and their creative music keeps celebrating 25 years in true Greensky fashion. Whether playing at famous places or giving fans fresh takes on old favorites, Greensky Bluegrass continues to deliver memorable musical experiences. The release of “Windshield” marks a new chapter for Greensky, offering fans fresh tunes while staying true to their musical origins. As they tour North America, excitement builds around the new album and anniversary celebrations, giving both loyal fans and newcomers something to enjoy and listen to.