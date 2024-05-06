Greensky Bluegrass Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 2:09 PM

Bluegrass and Americana troubadours, Greensky Bluegrass announced seven new tour dates that will bring the band throughout the northeast and southeast this July and August. Tickets are on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time this Friday, May 10 at greenskybluegrass.com/tour. The new dates build on the band’s extensive summer tour that includes several festival appearances including Mill Valley, DelFest, Bonnaroo and more.

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they are a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

Greensky Bluegrass Tour Dates

5/12 – Mill Valley Music Festival – Mill Valley, CA

5/24 – DelFest – Cumberland, MD

5/26 – Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville, OH

6/6 – Grinders – Kansas City, MO

6/7 – Shawnee Cave Revival – Murphysboro, IL

6/8 – Rock The Ruins – Indianapolis, IN

6/9 – Frederik Meijer Gardens – Grand Rapids, MI

6/11 – Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater – Fort Wayne, IN

6/13 – Shelburne Museum – Burlington, VT

6/14 – Pier 17 – New York, NY

6/15 – Northlands Music & Arts Festival – Swanzey, NH

6/16 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

7/5 – High Sierra Music Festival – Quincy, CA

7/7 – Waterfront Blues Festival – Portland, OR

7/18 – Wonderland Forest – Lafayette, NY

7/19 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA

7/20 – 4848 Festival – Snowshoe, WV

7/21 – Beech Mountain Ski Resort – Beech Mountain, NC

8/1 – Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL

8/2 – The Amp at LogStill Distillery – New Haven, KY

8/3 – Grassfire Festival – Garrettsville, OH

8/5 – Perinton Park Amphitheater – Fairport, NY

8/7 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

8/9 – Coves Amphitheater – Union Hall, VA

8/10 – Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival | Richmond, VA

8/30 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY*

9/13 -14 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO^#

11/8 – Avett Moon – Miramar Beach, FL

* supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band

^ with The California Honeydrops

# with Andy Frasco & The U.N.