Greensky Bluegrass Reimagines “Old Barns” With a New Music Video

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 23rd, 2025 - 10:19 PM

Country band Greensky Bluegrass has reimagined fan-favorite track “Old Barns” and released a new music video alongside it. The song is a part of their upcoming album, XXV which is set to release on October 31. The band felt inspired to create a new imagining of “Old Barns,” because it marked an important moment in their writing style. The band’s mandolinist Paul Hoffman explained, “I started listening to things around me more than trying to control all the ideas. This song is special because it’s a survival story about my friend’s father from his perspective.” He continued, “I learned (heard) something really special about love and being a parent. Now that I am a father, the power of the lesson is even more profound, and I carry it with me.” The track was accompanied by a music video showing the band giving a passionate performance of the song in a studio.

The new album, XXV also features a few collaborations. As of now, the band has released two collaborative tracks from the upcoming album, “Reverend” featuring Billy Strings and “Can’t Stop Now” featuring Sam Bush. The band’s dobroist Anders Beck explained the decision to include other artists on the songs, saying, “We’ve reinvented the sounds of some of our (dare I say) ‘hits’ because after a quarter century of Greensky Bluegrass, with plenty of new music on the horizon, we believe it’s worth celebrating what the five of us have created together… and we want you to have a damn good time listening to it.” Fans will be able to celebrate Greensky Bluegrass at the various shows the band has listed. The next tour date will be September 13 at Morrison, CO and the last on the schedule is Puerto Morelos, OR. The new album, XXV will be released on October 31 and can be pre-ordered here.