Greensky Bluegrass Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Greensky Bluegrass announces summer 2024 United States tour dates which begins in Kansas City, Missouri on June 6.

This comes after their energetic 24-day winter tour wrapped up last weekend with two nights at Nashville’s Ryman auditorium which featured special guests Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Daniel Donato, Jennifer Hartswick and Jarrod Walker.

2024 tour dates –

May 11-12 – Mill Valley Music Festival – Mill Valley, CA

May 23-26 – DelFest – Cumberland, MD

May 24-26 – Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville, OH

June 6 – Grinders – Kansas City, MO

June 8 – Rock The Ruins – Indianapolis, IN

June 13 – Shelburne Museum – Burlington, VT

June 14 – Pier 17 – New York, NY

June 15 – Northlands Music & Arts Festival – Swanzey, NH

June 16 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

July 5 – High Sierra Music Festival – Quincy, CA

July 7 – Waterfront Blues Festival – Portland, OR

July 18-20 – 4848 Festival – Snowshoe, WV

August 2-4 – Grassfire Festival – Garrettsville, OH

August 10 – Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival – Richmond, VA

August 30 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

September 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

September 14 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

November 8 – Avett Moon – Miramar Beach, FL

Greensky Bluegrass are known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and dazzling live performances. The band consists of Anders Beck on dobro, Michael Arlen Bont on banjo, Dave Bruzza on guitar, Mike Devol on upright bass and Paul Hoffman on mandolin.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”