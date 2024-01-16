Moon Crush “Avett Moon” 2024 Lineup Announced Featuring The Avett Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Grace Potter & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 16th, 2024 - 11:45 PM

Topeka has announced the lineup for the 2024 edition of the Moon Crush “Avett Moon” Music Vacation featuring Greensky Bluegrass, The Avett Brothers, Shakey Graves, Grace Potter, Jamestown Revival, Band Of Horses and the Brook and the Bluff. The event is scheduled to take place in Miramar Beach, Florida from November 8 through 10. Presale for the event began on January 12 at noon EST, however, the general sale is set to open on January 19 at 2pm EST.

Moon Crush “Pink Moon” is also slated to return for its fourth installment in spring. The event is set to take place from April 18 through 21 also at Miramar Beach. The lineup consists of Dawes, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, The Head and the Heart, Noah Kahan, Tenille Townes, The Revivalists, Trombone Short and Orleans Avenue, The Wood Brothers, Cassandra Lewis, Marcus King, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The Wandering Hearts, Lake Street Dave, Red Clay Strays and Meg McCree.

The Avett Brothers are certainly no strangers to playing festivals having been included on Bonnaroo, Mempho, Outlaw, Beach Road Weekend, MerleFest, Bunbury and BeachLife Ranch throughout the years alongside Jack Johnson, Brad Paisley, Wynonna Judd, Maren Morris, Black Opry Revue, Wilco, Beck, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Lucinda Williams, Julien Baker, Billy Strings, Jon Pardi, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Neko Case, Grace Potter, Lucius, Brandi Carlile and The Lumineers, Angels & Airwaves and Twenty One Pilots.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva