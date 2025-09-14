Foo Fighters Play Surprise Show In San Luis Obispo Marking First Public Performance With New Drummer Ilan Rubin

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 14th, 2025 - 7:25 PM

The Foo Fighters surprised everyone with a show in San Luis Obispo, featuring their new drummer Ilan Rubin. This marked their first public performance together and was reported by Stereogum as an important event of the night, which also included a small earthquake. The concert took place at the Fremont Theater, a popular and well-loved venue. The theater has an interesting history and special design that makes it memorable for both performers and audience members. Its great sound quality and cozy setting draw many different artists and fans who love its mix of classic charm and excellent acoustics.

It was filled with dedicated people who even camped out overnight to get good spots for this special show. The excitement in the air was strong as everyone waited eagerly for the band to start playing. Once they began, the audience enjoyed an amazing trip through all of their famous songs and some that aren’t played often but thrilled with longtime followers. Rubin’s talented drumming and lively presence on stage gave the band’s music an exciting boost that appealed to both new listeners and loyal fans.

The Foo Fighters are excited after their successful first show with Rubin and are now planning another concert. They have announced that this next event will happen on Monday, September 15, 2025. It will be held at the well-known Observatory in Santa Ana, California, which is famous for its cozy yet lively setting. Fans can’t wait for what promises to be another unforgettable night. The upcoming concert will highlight how Rubin fits into the Foo Fighters and show off his fresh energy. It’s set to strengthen their image as one of rock’s legendary bands. The Foo Fighters are dedicated to trying new things, developing their music, and keeping fans engaged while ensuring their legacy continues strong.