mxdwn PREMIERE: Ilan Rubin Takes It Slow on New Song “Talk Talk Talk”

Ilana Rubin is an artist that mxdwn has followed closely for years. Whether it’s with his band The New Regime or as a member of one of the many rock groups he plays drums in, he’s quietly one of the best artists in alternative rock. Want proof? Rubin is the youngest member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, being inducted along with the rest of Nine Inch Nails. He’s going to be releasing a solo album this year and today we are premiering the single “Talk Talk Talk.”

“Talk Talk Talk” opens with a piano-led verse, building on elements as the song progresses. The pop rock sound is cinematic and energetic, bombastic like Queen but with the modern pop sensabilities of artists like Panic! At the Disco. All of the instruments and vocals were recorded by Rubin himself, showing off his music dexterity and prowess.

“‘Talk Talk Talk’ is about being discontent with the day-to-day while being impatient for change,” said Rubin. “People can talk all day long, but more often than not it falls on tired ears. It’s a song about actions always speaking louder than words–there’s an ever increasing amount of information and nonsense to sift through, making it harder to get to the center of what’s real and what matters.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat