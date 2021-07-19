John Joseph of Bloodclot and Cro Mags JM Criticizes Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters for Playing Vaccine-Only Shows

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 5:33 PM

Bloodclot’s John Joseph criticized the band Foo Fighters in a recent interview for playing concerts only for fully COVID-19 vaccinated fans. The band has played two shows so far, in New York and in California, that were exclusively for people who were either vaccinated and showed proof or for those under 16, had a negative rapid test result, according to PRP.

In the interview that you can watch below, the Cro Mags JM frontman found harsh words for the Foo Fighters, “I forget what the dude’s name is — he’s in some big fucking band — he’s, like, ‘I’m not playing any vaccinated-only shows. He was in a big English band; I forget what the name of ’em is. [Then] you’ve got motherfuckers like Dave Grohl who used to play drums for Scream and open up for the Cro-Mags, now he’s with the Flu Pfizers, the Flu Fighters, and it’s, like, ‘We’re playing vaccinated-only shows,” he says.”What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of fucking bullshit are you fucking dealing with in your fucking head that you would play a vaccinated-only fucking show?”

But Joseph is not the only one who criticized the band for their decision. In June, the band performed at a venue in Agoura Hills, CA. The venue requires vaccination before entry. A group of Anti-Vaxxer accused the band then of “segregation” and “discrimination.” The group then went ahead and protested outside the concert, holding signs like “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and other anti-vaccine/Foo Fighters signs. The band then played at the Madison Square Garden, another venue that required fans to show proof of vaccination.

Just last week, the band shared some COVID-19 related news themselves; they had to postpone their LA show after a crew member got tested positive for COVID-19 and the band wanted to take precautions.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz