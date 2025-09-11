Iron & Wine and Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses Share Cover of “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

Home News Ajala Fields September 11th, 2025 - 9:01 PM

Iron & Wine opening for Nathaniel Rateliff on the South of Here Tour at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on February 21, 2025.

Sam Beam (Iron & Wine) and Ben Bridwell (Band of Horses) have released their version of Foreigner’s soaring anthem, “I Want To Know What Love Is”. This comes ahead of their recently announced new covers EP that’s coming out this Friday, September 12, Making Good Time, in which they share their take on Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther”.

When speaking about the song, Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam has said, “Brad Cook suggested this one and the little kid in me who remembers skating around the roller rink in the 80’s imagining he was Lou Graham sat up and said ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ Such an amazing chorus! Our version ended up sounding a bit desperate and dark, not sure why I was kinda surprised.” Listen to the song below.

The new release arrives a decade after their fan-favorite covers album, Sing Into My Mouth and finds the two childhood friends enjoying their shared love for music and collaboration. The duo convened earlier this year in North Carolina with producer Brad Cook at the helm and a list of potential songs. Together – using Cook’s house band — they channel the easy, lived-in feel of a shared mixtape amongst friends as they reimagine tracks by Foreigner, Roxy Music, U2, boygenius and more.

Photo credit: Sam Pittman