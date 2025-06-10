Iron & Wine Teams Up With I’m With Her For Collaborative New Single & Video “Robin’s Egg”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 12:10 PM

Today, Iron & Wine has returned with the vibrant new single, “Robin’s Egg,” which features the three-part harmonies of I’m With Her, who is comprised of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins. The two bands will be joining forces this July for a series of shows and “Robin’s Egg” serves as a highlight to what should be an anything-goes and cross-collaborating evening of music.

The forthcoming tour takes its name from the said track and is the perfect pollination of each band’s signature style. Not too sweet, not too spicy and perfect for summer days. The track was written and produced by Iron & Wine’s creative force and principal singer-songwriter Sam Beam and is an early preview of the band’s still-in-the-making forthcoming record. As for the music video, each animated scene visually people tells people what the song is about in a cute way.

While talking song, Beam said: “I had the start of ‘Robin’s Egg’ kicking around and began finishing the tune earlier this year with I’m With Her in mind. We had already started to plan our summer tour together. I passed it to them with the hope they were up for adding their voices to it and lucky for me they were! I’m looking forward to performing it, and a few other surprises, with them this summer.”

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman