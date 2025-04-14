Gryffin Teams Up With Band Of Horses For New Rendition Of “The Funeral”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 6:14 PM

head of his headline PULSE: PHASE 2 Tour, dance music maverick Gryffin has collaborated with Band of Horses on an official 2025 version of the group’s double platinum and indie rock classic, “The Funeral,” which is out now through Seattle’s Sub Pop Records. Initially released in 2006, “The Funeral” reigns as one of the most potent songs of the early aughts by having soundtracked an entire generation of pop culture and it is Band of Horses’ most successful song to date.

With the rework, Gryffin taps into the song’s emotional core, while reimagining the nostalgia-inducing gem for the dance floor. Like his recent album PULSE, the artist takes on the song binds past and present influences through sound, uplifting the original’s iconic melody by injecting progressive builds, surging bass lines and four-on-the-floor percussion.

“Anyone who’s followed me since day one knows how much indie music and my early era SoundCloud remixes helped shape my sound as an artist. Late last year, I rediscovered Band of Horses’ ‘The Funeral’, and it immediately took me back to that era. In less than 24 hours, I flipped it and sent it to the band. Since then, over the last several months I’ve been lucky enough to work with Ben and his team to bring a new vision to such a legendary song.” said Gryffin.

Band of Horses adds: “We’re honored that ‘The Funeral’ could be a source of inspiration for GRYFFIN. It’s exciting to see the track take on a new life and reach new ears in a fresh and unexpected way. GRYFFIN’s incredibly talented and we’re thankful he’s brought his own perspective to a song that’s meant so much to us. It’s nice. Thanks for the fresh coat of paint, GRYFFIN!”