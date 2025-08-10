Foreigner Announces Winter 2025 Tour Dates With Original Vocalist Lou Gramm

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 10th, 2025 - 11:53 PM

Iconic rock band Foreigner have announced tour dates for winter 2025 to celebrate the release of Foreigner 4 Deluxe. Foreigner 4 Deluxe is the extensive super deluxe edition of the band’s 1981 multi-platinum album 4. The release also marks the 50 year anniversary of the band. In addition to this incredible achievement, Foreigner’s original vocalist, Lou Gramm will be joining the band for a select few songs during the winter tour. Gramm will join the band to sing the songs he specifically helped create, thus allowing fans to witness a beautiful combination of the old and new Foreigner. Constantine Maroulis, known for his breakout performance on American Idol and Tony-nominated role in Broadway’s Rock of Ages, will open for the tour. Maroulis will bring his theatrical skill to the Foreigner stage and will perform a combination of original songs and hits from Rock of Ages.

The Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour also serves as an important part of Foreigner history as it will be Luis Maldonado’s first time performing at major stadiums in the United States as lead vocalist. Maldonado initially served as the band’s guitarist, but was promoted to lead vocalist after Kelly Hansen quit. The band now consists of Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitars and Chris Frazier on drums. The tour will begin on December 3 at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, NY and end on December 13 at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport, PA. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tracklist for 1LP Stereo Remix:

Side 1:

“Night Life” “Juke Box Hero” “Break It Up” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” “Luanne”

Side 2: