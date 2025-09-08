Sparks Share Humorous New Video For “Porcupine”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 1:51 PM

After announcing their first EP, MADDER! and releasing the lead single “Porcupine,” Sparks has unveil the song’s accompanying video, starring musician and songwriter Self Esteem. Directed by Fred Rowson and produced by Blink Productions, with special effects by Selected Works, the video release follows Ron and Russell’s surprise appearance with the Gorillaz at the Copper Box Arena in London and coincides with the North American leg of Spark‘s MAD! Tour.

A companion EP to MAD!, MADDER! captures the album’s pioneering spirit, which landed the band’s raves from publications including SPIN, who hailed it as “another triumph for the Maels ” and Forbes who praised it as “a distinct amalgamation of eccentric lyrics and art rock.”

“Not wanting the Mad!ness to end and buoyed by the phenomenal reaction to MAD!, we made a hasty but intense retreat to the studio to record a Sparks first: an EP,” Sparks says. “MADDER!, a four-song companion piece to the album, is for everyone who isn’t yet MAD! enough. We hope these new songs will take you to an even MADDER! place.”