Charli XCX Shares New Remix Of “Girl, So Confusing” Featuring Lorde

After many listeners speculated that Charli XCX’s song off her new album Brat, “Girl, So Confusing” was about Lorde, the two songstresses collaborated on the brand new remix of the song. The remix was released shortly after the release of Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not, the expanded version of the original album Brat. Perfectly said by Pitchfork, “The surprise release addresses – and seemingly confirms – speculation that Charli XCX wrote the song about Lorde…”
In the original version of “Girl, So Confusing” Charli XCX sings:
People say we’re alike
They say we’ve got the same hair
We talk about making music
But I don’t know if it’s honest
Can’t tell if you wanna see me
Falling over and Failing
On the remix, Lorde seemingly responds to this in her verse singing the following lyrics:
Well, honestly, I was speechless
When I woke up to your voice note
You told me how you’d been feeling
Let’s work it out on the remix
You’d always say, “Let’s go out”
But then I’d cancel last minute
I was so lost in my head
And scared to be in the pictures
’Cause for the last couple years
I’ve been at war in my body
I tried to starve myself thinner
And then I gained all the weight back
I was trapped in the hatred
And your life seemed so awesome
I never thought for a second
My voice was in your head
Listen to the “Girl, So Confusing” remix featuring Lorde:
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz