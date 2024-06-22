Charli XCX Shares New Remix Of “Girl, So Confusing” Featuring Lorde

Home News Skylar Jameson June 22nd, 2024 - 12:00 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

After many listeners speculated that Charli XCX’s song off her new album Brat, “Girl, So Confusing” was about Lorde, the two songstresses collaborated on the brand new remix of the song. The remix was released shortly after the release of Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not, the expanded version of the original album Brat. Perfectly said by Pitchfork, “The surprise release addresses – and seemingly confirms – speculation that Charli XCX wrote the song about Lorde…”

In the original version of “Girl, So Confusing” Charli XCX sings:



People say we’re alike

They say we’ve got the same hair

We talk about making music

But I don’t know if it’s honest

Can’t tell if you wanna see me

Falling over and Failing

On the remix, Lorde seemingly responds to this in her verse singing the following lyrics:



Well, honestly, I was speechless

When I woke up to your voice note

You told me how you’d been feeling

Let’s work it out on the remix

You’d always say, “Let’s go out”

But then I’d cancel last minute

I was so lost in my head

And scared to be in the pictures

’Cause for the last couple years

I’ve been at war in my body

I tried to starve myself thinner

And then I gained all the weight back

I was trapped in the hatred

And your life seemed so awesome

I never thought for a second

My voice was in your head

Listen to the “Girl, So Confusing” remix featuring Lorde: