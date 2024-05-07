Hinds Announce New Album Viva Hinds For September 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Boom Boom Back” Featuring Beck

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 1:36 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Hinds are getting ready to release their first album since 2020’s The Prettiest Curse. On September 6, the band will drop the new album, Viva Hinds, which was recorded in rural France. Pete Robertson produced Viva Hands Tom Roach engineered the LP and Caesar Edmunds mixed it. The album includes the single “Coffee” and a song featuring Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten called “Stranger.”

Viva Hinds is the first Hinds album without bassist Ade Martín and drummer Amber Grimbergen. The musicians joined in 2014 and played on Leave Me Alone, I Don’t Run and The Prettiest Curse before leaving the band in 2022.