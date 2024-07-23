Hinds Share Empowering New Single & Video “Superstar”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Madrid based indie duo Hinds will release their anticipated new album,VIVA HINDS, on September 6 through Lucky Number. The band has previewed the record with a string of early singles, including “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck, “Coffee” and their first ever Spanish language single “En Forma.” And now, Hinds returns with another absolutely massive single, “Superstar” and another self directed music video.

Rolling Stone recently called the tune a “soon-to-be Hinds classic,” as the song simmers delicately before it explodes into an empowering, and rallying cry: “Good job/ Now you’re a local superstar/ That only hangs with superstars/ Carrying the weight of all that fame!/Carrying humanity’s joy and pain.”

“’Superstar’ talks about the disappointment and the pain you feel when someone you love deeply, disappears with no explanation,” says Hinds. “You feel worthless, you start thinking you never really knew that person and you question your shared past, and if what you remember really happened. It’s hard to let people go but writing this song helped. People need closure, and this song is ours.”