Hinds Share Smooth New Single & Video “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You”

Home News Alana Overton August 14th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

Hinds has just released a smooth new single and video titled “The Bed, The Room, The Rain And You.” For their infectious and laid-back charm, Hinds delivers a track that blends introspective lyrics with their signature warm, retro sound. The accompanying video enhances the song’s soothing vibe with visually rich and evocative imagery, perfectly capturing the essence of the band’s effortless style. This latest release highlights Hinds’ talent for crafting resonant music while preserving their distinctive, carefree flair.

Both artists wrote in “It’s a love song that has nothing to do with being with the other person or even whether it is reciprocated. We’re talking about the most simple version of it. Love is like a magic shelter that you can take everywhere with you.” On the music video, they add, “we started this adventure of directing all the music videos of this album with a bag full of imagination and dreams. the friends, the bikes, the dancing, a business that never existed, the body guards of beck, and ice-creams, hollywood, and surrealism and tiny houses. very slowly we wanted to guide you and place your attention in what we really do: music. For ‘The bed, the room, the rain and you,’ we wanted to finish the story with where everything started: recording the album.”

Hinds is set to release their highly anticipated new album, Viva Hinds, on September 6. Building on their reputation for crafting infectious indie-rock tunes with a laid-back charm, this album promises to deliver a fresh collection of songs that showcase the band’s evolving sound. With a blend of their signature sound and new musical explorations, the album is set to offer both longtime fans and new listeners a refreshing and engaging experience.