Sparks Shares New Song “Drowned In A Sea Of Tears” And Announces Summer & Fall North American Tour Dates

Iconic duo Sparks, comprised of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, has released a captivating new single, “Drowned In A Sea Of Tears,” from their upcoming album MAD!, set to drop on May 23rd. Alongside the release, Sparks announced an extensive North American tour kicking off September 5th in Atlanta, Georgia and wrapping up September 30th at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
“Drowned In A Sea Of Tears” showcases a darker, theatrical side of Sparks, delivering a melancholic narrative about emotional restraint and unspoken sorrow. The accompanying video paints a dramatic portrait of a woman overwhelmed by grief, with haunting visuals that mirror the song’s tragic tone. This release follows the previous single, “JanSport Backpack,” a sweeping breakup ballad.
The MAD! album explores themes like branded backpacks, performative devotion, influencer culture and existential questions—all with Sparks’ signature wit and razor-sharp social commentary. Ron Mael’s clever lyricism pairs seamlessly with Russell’s dynamic vocal range, drawing from genres like New Wave, Art Rock and Electronic Opera.
Sparks’ tour will span major cities, including stops in New York, Boston, Seattle, San Francisco and more. Tickets go on sale April 11th at 10 a.m. local time.
MAD! North American Tour Dates:
09/05 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre
09/09 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
09/11 – Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center
09/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
09/14 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
09/15 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
09/17 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/20 – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater
09/23 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
09/24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
09/26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
09/27 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
09/29 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre