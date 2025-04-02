Sparks Shares New Song “Drowned In A Sea Of Tears” And Announces Summer & Fall North American Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot April 2nd, 2025 - 7:30 PM

Iconic duo Sparks, comprised of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, has released a captivating new single, “Drowned In A Sea Of Tears,” from their upcoming album MAD!, set to drop on May 23rd. Alongside the release, Sparks announced an extensive North American tour kicking off September 5th in Atlanta, Georgia and wrapping up September 30th at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

“Drowned In A Sea Of Tears” showcases a darker, theatrical side of Sparks, delivering a melancholic narrative about emotional restraint and unspoken sorrow. The accompanying video paints a dramatic portrait of a woman overwhelmed by grief, with haunting visuals that mirror the song’s tragic tone. This release follows the previous single, “JanSport Backpack,” a sweeping breakup ballad.

The MAD! album explores themes like branded backpacks, performative devotion, influencer culture and existential questions—all with Sparks’ signature wit and razor-sharp social commentary. Ron Mael’s clever lyricism pairs seamlessly with Russell’s dynamic vocal range, drawing from genres like New Wave, Art Rock and Electronic Opera.

Sparks’ tour will span major cities, including stops in New York, Boston, Seattle, San Francisco and more. Tickets go on sale April 11th at 10 a.m. local time.

MAD! North American Tour Dates:

09/05 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

09/09 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

09/11 – Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

09/14 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

09/15 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

09/17 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/20 – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

09/23 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

09/24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

09/26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

09/27 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

09/29 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre