Sparks Announce New EP Madder! For October 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Porcupine”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 2:06 PM

Following the release of Sparks’ 28th studio album MAD!, the eternally creative brothers have announced that their album, MADDER!, will be out on October 3, through Transgressive Records. The upcoming music captures the album’s pioneering spirit, which landed raves from publications including SPIN, who hailed it as “another triumph for the Maels,” and Forbes who praised it as “a distinct amalgamation of eccentric lyrics and art rock.”

“Not wanting the Mad!ness to end and buoyed by the phenomenal reaction to MAD!, we made a hasty but intense retreat to the studio to record a Sparks first: an EP,” the band says. “MADDER!, a four-song companion piece to the album, is for everyone who isn’t yet MAD! enough. We hope these new songs will take you to an even MADDER! place.”

Also, Sparks has shared the single, “Porcupine,” which is about a guy’s fascination with a woman who possesses a prickly personality. A highly infectious organ riff yields to heavy guitars in the chorus. “She’s a porcupine,” Russell croons, perhaps a metaphor or something more troubling.

MADDER! Track List

1. Porcupine

2. Fantasize

3. Mess Up

4. They