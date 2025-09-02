Pras Michel Postpones Court Hearing Due To Emergency Colon Cancer Surgery

According to Hotnewhiphop.com, Pras Michel of The Fugees was scheduled to be sentenced in his long-running federal conspiracy case on August 29, but his latest hearing has been delayed at the last minute because the artist underwent an emergency surgery to treat colon cancer.

Erica Dumas, one of the members of Pras‘ legal team, issued a statement to Complex explaining that “Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey.”

Back in 2019, Pras was indicted for allegedly aiding in the illegal transfer of $865,000 into Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign. He was also accused of allegedly helping Malaysian businessman Jho Low launder $73 million. The funds that went to Obama’s re-election effort reportedly came from that money.