Fugees’ Pras Michel Files Motion For Retrial, Says Attorney Used AI In “Damaging” Closing Argument

Previously, in 2022, Pras Michel had gotten a new trial date for his alleged conspiracy and alleged money laundering case. The date originally was set for November of that year. However, the date changed to March 27 of this year. On Monday, October 16, Fugees’ rapper Pras Michel filed a motion for retrial and stated that his attorney used an AI program to write a “damaging” closing argument.

According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit against Pras deemed the rapper guilty of writing a conspiracy to defraud the government of the United States and making campaign contributions. Pras allegedly made three campaign contributions. One of his alleged contributions allegedly conceals material facts, while the other alleged contributions focus on allegedly making false entries with the connection of the conspiracy to allegedly defraud the United States government.

Furthermore, Praz was accused of allegedly sending money to Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) for political campaigns. The rapper has also allegedly made false statements that connect to his alleged conspiracy of allegedly defrauding the U.S. government.

Pras has since filed a motion for his retrial. Discussion about EyeLevel.AI and the attorney’s use of the AI program was announced in Pras’ trial. Kenner, who is his present attorney, has since made his argument about his stance on the motion of retrial. The attorney was reported also to discuss much about the use of AI technology in defending his case.