Fugees Tour Reportedly Canceled Due To Potential Federal Charges Against Pras Michel For Alleged Money Laundering Scheme

Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Back in 2021, American hip hop group Fugees made a short-lived announcement that they would be going on a reunion tour which included international stops in Ghana, Nigeria, France and the UK. The band unfortunately had to cancel their touring plans four months after the initial announcement due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Puck News recently reported that the cancelation was allegedly due to Pras Michel’s indictment in the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Michel is now facing jail time for his alleged involvement with Jho Low, a businessman who has been accused of allegedly moving $4.5 billion from the 1MDB project into his personal bank accounts. The outlet claims that Michel allegedly worked on Low’s behalf, allegedly failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act as well as allegedly trying to influence the administrations of presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

It also purports that Michel was allegedly paid at least $8 million for his alleged involvement with the promise of an extra bonus amount of $75 million if he was successful in allegedly delaying the Department of Justice’s investigation into the matter. Puck News also claims the Justice Department allegedly told him he would not be allowed to leave the U.S and that the tour was postponed after “quiet negotiations over his bail conditions broke down.”

A court date has been set for November 4, if he is ultimately convicted, he could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison. Michel’s lawyer is the famed 80-year-old Snoop Dogg attorney David Kenner who helped the rapper during his 1996 manslaughter trial.