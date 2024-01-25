Home News Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 2:52 PM

According to billboard.com, David Kenner, the attorney who unsuccessfully represented Fugees’s rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, will plead guilty to an alleged criminal contempt charge over allegations that he allegedly leaked grand jury materials to alleged reporters ahead of Michel’s trial.

In a court filing today, prosecutors told a federal judge that Kenner had allegedly “agreed to accept responsibility for violating the court’s protective order” and allegedly plead guilty to an alleged misdemeanor over the alleged incident, in which he allegedly leaked “swathes of sensitive internal government records” to alleged reporters.

It is allegedly unclear what kind of repercussions Kenner will allegedly face under the plea deal. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment and a hearing will be happening on January 15 for Kenner to allegedly enter his plea.

Kenner’s alleged planned plea follows as he is already facing accusations that he allegedly botched Michel’s April trial, in which the rapper was allegedly convicted of violating federal foreign lobbying laws. Michel’s new lawyers say Kenner allegedly “utterly failed” his client, by allegedly using experimental A.I. tools to allegedly work the case.

Michel, a founding member of the influential hip-hop group Fugees, was allegedly charged in 2019 with alleged funneling money from a Malaysian financier through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. The artist was also accused of trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and allegedly influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.