According to variety.com, Pras Michél, a founding member of the hip-hop group The Fugees, is allegedly suing his alleged bandmate Lauryn Hill in federal court for alleged fraud and alleged breach of contract, with allegedly over their 2023 canceled tour.

In the alleged lawsuit, Michél alleges that Hill allegedly grossly mismanaged the alleged setup, alleged marketing and alleged budgeting of their alleged 2023 tour, which allegedly “was actually a veiled and devious attempt to make a big score for herself.” The alleged complaint allegedly adds that the singer allegedly and secretly siphoned off alleged money from the alleged tour guarantees.

The alleged list of alleged claims includes alleged fraud, alleged fraud in the inducement, alleged breach of fiduciary duty, alleged breach of contract, alleged accounting and alleged refusal to permit an audit of the Fugees’ tour. In an alleged statement to Variety, Hill has allegedly blasted the alleged lawsuit as allegedly “baseless.”

The alleged suit claims that the alleged 2023 Fugees tour should have allegedly been “a huge commercial success, since most of shows before the entire arena size tour were sold out in advance.” However, Michél allegedly came away allegedly empty-handed because Hill allegedly controlled the alleged tour budget “that was so bloated with unnecessary and, most likely fictitious, expenses, that it seemed designed to lose money.”

Also, the alleged tour was allegedly cut short when Hill allegedly canceled the second half in November 2023, by allegedly citing “serious vocal strain.” The alleged lawsuit allegedly offers alleged juicy anecdotes including one that allegedly involves his allegedly turning down an alleged $5 million offer for the Fugees to allegedly perform at Coachella this year over the alleged feeling of being allegedly snubbed by the festival for putting No Doubt at the top of the bill.

“Hill’s arrogance was again demonstrated when she unilaterally rejected a $5 Million offer [to play Coachella]. The reason was that her ego was bruised since the group No Doubt would be receiving top billing over The Fugees the night of their show,” the alleged complaint says. “Hill never told Pras about the offer or that she had rejected it. Pras only learned about it when it was too late, after Hill, in an astonishing display of hubris, asked Pras if he would agree to perform a few Fugees songs for free as the opening act for her son, ‘YG’ Marley, who was slated to perform at the same Coachella festival.”

The group, which was formed with Wyclef Jean in the late 1980s in South Orange, New Jersey, is often dubbed one of the most influential hip-hop acts of the 1990s, selling more than 22 million records globally. The Score, which was released in 1996 and marked their final album, was certified seven times platinum sales by the RIAA. According to the alleged complaint, Hill allegedly was first proposed the idea of a Fugees reunion in spring 2023 to Jean, who then allegedly pitched it to Michél.

Hill allegedly “realized that the only chance for her to perform at arena size venues and feed her insatiable ego would be to reunite with Michél and Jean and bill the 25th anniversary tour as a ‘Fugees” tour.” the alleged suit states. Hill allegedly exploited Michél’s alleged situation where he allegedly needed money for the alleged mounting legal fees.

At the time, Michél was in the middle of an alleged four year legal battle with the U.S. Department of Justice after allegedly being named as n alleged a co-defendant of financier Jho Low, who allegedly stole $4.5 billion from alled Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, known as 1MDB, in one of the world’s largest financial scandals ever.

In a press release, Hill has responded to Michél‘s alleged claims by stating: “Some clarity and facts need to be presented. I’ve been silent and pushing through because I understood that Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was perhaps affecting his judgment, state of mind and character.”

The artist adds: “Fact #1: This baseless lawsuit by Pras is full of false claims and unwarranted attacks. It notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill. Last year’s tour was put together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not. Fact #2: The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense. ”

Hill continues with: “Fact #3: Pras was given a $3M advance for the tour, which he said he required to pay his legal fees. Wyclef and myself deferred our full advances to make sure he had what he needed and was able to go. I covered most of the tour expenses, as the majority of the tour advance had gone to Pras. An agreement was put in place to secure the repayment of the money he was advanced. Pras has not paid back the money he was advanced, and is currently in breach of this agreement.”

“Fact #4: Because my tour, band, production, and set up were already happening, the Fugees set utilized this same production. I absorbed most of the expenses myself, produced the show, put together the entire set (with Wyclef’s participation for the Fugees and Wyclef’s set). Pras basically just had to show up and perform.”

The singer mentions: “Fact #5: As of the last tour Pras thanked me for ‘saving his life’. (I have the receipts.) Fact #6: I am not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down, which is why I haven’t responded to date. It is absolutely disheartening to see Pras in this position, my band mate and someone I considered a friend but this leads us to Fact #7, which probably should have been Fact #1”

Hill concludes with: “Fact #7: I was not in Pras’ life when he decided to make the unfortunate decision that led to his current legal troubles. I did not advise that he make that decision and therefore am in no way responsible for his decision and its consequences though I have taken it upon myself to help. Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him. Respectfully, MLH.”

